Residents catch a break with Marco but make necessary preparations ahead of Hurricane Laura

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WSVN) – Hurricane Laura’s track has shifted leaving states like Louisianna and Texas on edge as the storm is expected to hit the coast as a category three.

As of Tuesday morning, the cone of concern centers over the Texas/Louisianna state line which may cause places like Lake Charles, Louisianna and Beaumont, Texas to possibly see a storm surge reaching up to 10 feet.

Current weather conditions are right for Hurricane Laura to strengthen.

11 AM ADVISORY- #Laura moving across the SE Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings issued for the NW Gulf coast.

On Monday night, a weakened Tropical Storm Marco made landfall in the area, sparing the Gulf Coast from dreaded back-to-back hurricanes.

Instead of hunkering down, many people spent the day enjoying the breezy weather along the New Orleans Lake.

“I was just enjoying the breeze, the scenery, enjoying pizza and our daiquiris,” said New Orleans resident Eugene Jones.

Unlike Marco, Hurricane Laura is posing a threat to slam the Gulf Coast as a category three hurricane.

On Tuesday, crews could be seen closing the flood gates in New Orleans, bracing for an on slot of heavy rains, strong winds and storm surge.

Locals could also be seen making last-minute preparations like picking up sandbags and hitting grocery stores to stock up on the essentials.

“We’ve got two little ones and so with these storms we, like most people, made the decision to stay and we’re sort of just kind of hunkering down for a few days,” said New Orleans resident Elijah Frailich.

Texas officials are urging residents to be prepared for when Laura makes landfall.

“Our strategy should never be to hope for the best,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hildago. “We don’t have the luxury of time so the time to prepare is right now.”

Laura already struck the Caribbean, killing several people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti in addition to causing massive flooding and knocking out power.

Louisianna, as well as several Texas counties, are now under a state of emergency.

Friday will mark the 15th anniversary of when Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast.

