Researchers say new blood test can detect cancer in 10 minutes

(WSVN) - Researches say a new simple blood test is capable of detecting cancer in just 10 minutes, leading to an earlier diagnosis.

According to Fox News, the test spots tiny amounts of DNA floating through vessels that come from tumors. Experiments showed that the test was able to detect the cells with 90 percent accuracy.

The technique can also be used on tissue biopsies.

“Virtually every piece of cancerous DNA we examined had this highly predictable pattern,” said Matt Trau, a professor at the University of Queensland.

Doctors hope the test will eventually be performed at the same time as routine blood tests, such as a cholesterol check.

Blood tests are often used to test for cancer, but different ones are required depending on the type of cancer. MRIs can also find cancer, but they miss tumors that rate too small.

According to Fox News, one in 10 cancer deaths involve a late diagnosis.

Researchers said the the test is still in its early stages and it will be some years before it can be used in a clinic.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.