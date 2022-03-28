(WSVN) - Bits of plastic debris have been found in human blood samples.

Plastic has always been a major concern for our world’s oceans.

New research has found microplastic particles have found their way into humans’ bloodstream through food and drink.

Researchers recommend to stop microwaving food in plastic containers, keep homes well ventilated and cover food and drinks.

