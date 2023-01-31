(WSVN) - Scientists in the UK believe they have uncovered why chocolate tastes so good after a study that focused on the texture of the delicacy.

Although the taste and even the smell of chocolate can be among one the reason why so many love the sweet treat, experts at the University of Leeds said the texture alone can keep people hooked.

Their study was published in ACS Applied Material and Interfaces after researchers analyzed the process of eating chocolate.

They found that when the fat contained in the candy comes into contact with a person’s tongue, it starts a process that experts are now calling, The Chocolate Sensation.

Cocoa particles from the so-called ‘chocolate sensation’ are released into the mouth to finalize the rush of joy-filled endorphins that people know and love.

It’s no wonder companies promote the smoothness of chocolate in their advertisements and commercials.

