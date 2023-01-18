(WSVN) - Scientists uncovered the remains of Megaraptors in Patagonia, Chile.

These large carnivores roamed the earth more than 70 million years ago.

According to the Journal of South American Earth Sciences, the fossils found were in sizes up to 10 meters long.

Jared Amudeo is a researcher at the University of Chile and he said some specimens did not have some characteristics of their Argentine or Brazilian counterparts.

“The discovery mainly consisted of finding and rescuing fossils of teeth and these pieces have a similar characteristic that let us interpret that it belonged to the Megaraptor dinosaurs,” he said.

Researchers also discovered fossils of an Unenlagia, a velociraptor-like dinosaur that likely lived covered in feathers, similar to modern-day birds.

