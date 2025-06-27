(WSVN) - Researchers for NASA have identified a new planet outside of our solar system, also known as an exoplanet.

Officials said they discovered the exoplanet, now called TWA 7B, within a disk of debris around a 6-million-year-old star located 111 lightyears away from Earth.

The planet is about the same mass of Saturn and is also the lightest planet ever directly imaged by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

Astronomers said they study exoplanets because it helps us understand how planetary systems such as our own are formed.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.