(WSVN) - A new study from the University of Colorado showed community gardening can improve your health.

Researchers found that horticulture, or the activity of growing and studying garden plants, increases physical activity.

Gardeners also tend to eat more fiber than the average adult which helps reduce cancer risks.

Community gardening allows people to grow new relationships, improves mental health and lowers stress, along with anxiety.

