(WSVN) - Crocodile mummies were found in an undisturbed tomb after Spanish archeologists conducted a study in Southern Egypt.

The mummified bodies were among 10 found at a tomb in Qubbat al-Hawa on the west bank of the Nile River.

Five complete skeletons and five skulls were found, in near-perfect condition.

The fossils date back to 300 B.C. and may have been used in rituals for the Egyptian god Sobek, who is believed to be the god of water and fertility.

