(WSVN) - June is uterine cancer awareness month, one of the few cancers with a rising death rate in the U.S and researchers are working toward an at-home test to detect it.

Mayo Clinic researchers are currently studying a way to detect cancers of the uterus at home using a medical tampon, which a study participant briefly inserts and then mails off for analysis.

This year alone, an estimated 69,100 new cases of cancers of the uterus will be diagnosed, and more than 13,800 women are expected to die from these diseases.

“With early stage diagnosis, we’re able to have better outcomes.” said Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Kristina Butler, a Gynecologic Oncologist.

Dr. Butler said currently there are no screening tests for uterine cancer in women who do not have any signs or symptoms. That’s why she says knowing warning signs is important.

Some of those include abnormal vaginal discharge, or bleeding, bleeding after menopause, or between menstrual cycles and pain, or pressure, in the pelvis.

“Vaginal secretions, whether a woman is bleeding or not, contain valuable DNA particles that allow us to detect cancer or pre-cancer in women.” said Dr. Butler.

Butler says this potential screening test could be less invasive than those used if uterine cancer symptoms are present, which includes a biopsy of the uterus, or a pelvic exam.

She said women across the country could get their hands on this screening test in the coming years.

“I would say we’re very close to having this available for women, I would say within the next 5 years.” said Dr. Butler.

Butler also said they’ve made advancements in genetic testing. If the cancer is detected early, the patient will be able to plan ahead with her doctor or even choose a risk-reducing procedure.

