Researchers at Tel Aviv University print the world’s first 3-D heart with human tissue

Scientists at Tel Aviv University have printed the world’s first whole 3-D heart with human tissue.

The medical breakthrough was announced on Monday afternoon.

The heart was said to be made in three hours and consists of cells and human heart tissue taken from a patient.

Researchers hope the printed heart will assist in future research when repairing hearts and other vital organs.

Scientists are looking to test the 3-D heart on animals after further testing and development.

The printed heart is said to be the size of a rabbit’s heart. but the same technology can be used to make full-sized human hearts.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.