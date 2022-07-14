(WSVN) - A dramatic rescue to save not one but two elephants in Thailand was caught on camera.

A baby elephant became trapped in a muddy ditch Wednesday, and its mother refused to leave its side. Eventually, when crews subdued the panicked parent, she too fell in head first.

A crane was then used to help hoist the mother from the hole, but soon after, rescuers were faced with another task when she fainted from what presumably was stress.

A team of veterinarians, national park staff and volunteers were on hand to help. Some of them sprung into action to perform CPR on the animal in an attempt to resuscitate her, as her baby squealed from the hole nearby.

They were reunited after an escape route was dug in the mud with a backhoe to help the baby come up and out of the hole.

But the large scale operation was still far from over, crews were still working to revive the unconscious mother.

This time, as her baby watched by her side and a man jumped up and down on the animal’s side, she finally got up.

Their rescuers then watched from afar as the four-legged family made their way back into the wild safe and sound.

