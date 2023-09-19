BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WSVN) — A group of beagles that spent their entire lives within the confines of a laboratory are now taking their first steps toward forever homes.

Canadian-based rescue organization ‘The Beagle Alliance’ stepped in to give these dogs a chance at a new life after they were rescued from a laboratory near Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Most animals are euthanized after study and they don’t have to be, as we know they can go on to live longer lives outside of the cage than inside of the cage,” said Lori Cohen, Executive Director of The Beagle Alliance.

These beagles, unfamiliar with the outside world, are now on the verge of experiencing the simple joys of a grassy yard for the very first time.

Life inside the laboratory walls was all they ever knew until The Beagle Alliance intervened.

“I can’t tell you what laboratory they are from; that’s confidential,” said Cohen. “The nature of experiments conducted on these dogs remains undisclosed, but most lab dogs are typically used for biomedical or drug testing.”

Across the United States, over 250 institutions employ dogs for various experiments each year. Beagles are a preferred breed for laboratory testing due to their docile and adaptable nature.

While many lab animals face uncertain fates, some states, including Minnesota, have laws that encourage labs to offer dogs for adoption when feasible, potentially saving lives.

Volunteer Kathy Myer, who adopted two dogs from animal testing herself, knows the profound impact of providing these dogs with a second chance at life.

“Seeing my dogs and what they’ve been through and overcome, and then knowing they are on their way to a great life, it’s just amazing,” she said.

Now, these fortunate lab beagles are destined for Canada with The Beagle Alliance. They will be fostered, loved, and eventually adopted, marking the beginning of their new lives beyond the laboratory walls.

