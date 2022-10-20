(WSVN) - A rescue dog that traveled from Puerto Rico to Newark Liberty International Airport went missing after she escaped from her kennel on Sept. 15.

The 6-year-old animal has been found after more than one month of searching and tracking.

Sukie, a Labrador Retriever mix, was reunited with her foster family in New Jersey.

“She’s doing all right,” said Magie Lugo, Sukie’s foster parent. “She’s just a little skinny, a little skin and bones right now, but that’s nothing we can’t fix.”

The dog’s journey to her forever home started with Michael Compton, Sukie’s former owner, who rescued her in Puerto Rico.

“They were going to take her out and throw her away just like the rest,” said Compton.

Compton had to give Sukie back to the animal shelter on the island after his wife fell ill.

The furry companion was placed on a flight to Newark to find a new home in America, but she escaped moments after the flight landed.

A professional offered their services to help locate Sukie.

Jim Tierney is a professional pet tracker and he described his profession.

“I find lost dogs. I track and trap missing animals,” said Tierney.

He set up a cage near the airport that was equipped with cameras and tried to get Sukie out of hiding by putting food in the trap.

“What I end up doing is putting six cameras in different locations seeing if I can get her to come across,” explained Tierney. “We did get a sighting from one of the Port Authority Police Department — they called and said there was one area she was in. So I placed a camera there for an entire week.”

Tierney stayed up long nights to finally find Sukie.

“It’s an all-night endeavor so if she doesn’t show, what I end up doing is tying the crate open with a bungee cord and turning it into a food crate,” said Tierney.

Sukie was found near train tracks in an industrial area near the airport.

The dog’s safe return was overwhelming news for Compton.

“So many people prayed and made this happen,” said Compton as he held back tears. “It all goes to him and these people, I’m so sorry. It’s the most fantastic day. I’m crying tears of joy.”

A woman who lost her own dog and never found it will be Sukie’s new owner.

