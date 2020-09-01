Rescue dog adopts orphaned kittens after losing her own puppies

PHOENIX (WSVN) — A rescue dog who lost her own litter of puppies is now the mother of a litter of kittens who lost their mother.

According to KNXV, Sunshine Dog Rescue saved an Australian Shepherd Mix they named Georgia. However, shortly after the rescue, they learned Georgia was pregnant.

Unfortunately, Georgia’s puppies were born premature and none survived.

Physically Georgia is healing well. Mentally she is still searching for her babies. Yesterday we found her tearing her… Posted by Sunshine Dog Rescue on Friday, August 14, 2020

“I’ve never had a mom dog lose a whole litter before. The best way I could describe it was she was frantic. It was so sad, she was looking for those babies. She tore up the toddler mattress we had her on, trying to find her babies,” said Sunshine Dog Rescue founder Anita Osa.

KNXV reports that the rescue then put out a call on social media for any animals in need of a mom. Osa was later connected to three orphaned kittens.

Snack and cuddle time with mama. #sunshinedogrescue🥰#rescue #kittens #mamadog #opttoadopt #adoptdontshop Posted by Sunshine Dog Rescue on Monday, August 24, 2020

Osa said she was unsure if Georgia would accept the kittens, but the grieving mother bonded with them instantly.

“I introduced them to her gently. I first bought one out and let her sniff it, and she seemed to accept it, so I brought the others out. It’s amazing to see how she instantly calmed down,” Osa told the station.

Osa said Georgia is caring for the kittens and is very protective of them. She even lets them nurse from her.

“I think for the kittens, they have no idea that Georgia is a dog,” she added.

