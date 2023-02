(WSVN) - A curious cat named Snow found himself in a tight spot after getting stuck in a tiny space between two buildings in Sydney, Australia.

Rescuers used power saws, grinders and drills to cut through a brick wall and create a hole.

After a two-hour operation, the feline was finally free and later reunited with his owner.

A ‘purr-fect’ outcome for this cat.

