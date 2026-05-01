FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Spirit Airlines’ hopes to stay in the skies could be grounded for good.

According to the Wall Street Journal, while hopes were high for a government save, it appears Spirit will be shut down, after a last ditch rescue deal to save the airline crumbled.

Spirit has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy and struggling for over a year now.

The airline had attempted to secure a $500 million government bailout to survive bankruptcy, but the proposed deal fell apart due to disagreements with the Trump administration and pushback from other creditors.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Spirit is operating as usual, but with the last-ditch rescue deal now off the table, many passengers are left confused and worried for the future .

“I’m actually shocked at this point, I don’t know what to do at this point,” said George.

One traveler who was flying to Charlotte said he flies there frequently and is not looking forward to paying premium prices.

A company spokesperson has declined to comment on the situation.

With cash nearly gone and no funding, the company is expected to shutdown down operations soon, but it’s unclear when exactly that will happen.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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