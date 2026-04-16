FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The fate of Spirit Airlines appears to be uncertain once again.

The Wall Street Journal and CNBC reported this week that the South Flordia-based company could soon end operations.

With fuel as one of its largest expenses, Spirit faces potential liquidation as a result of rising jet fuel prices, caused by the war with Iran.

Spirit was previously set to exit bankruptcy this spring after they reached a deal with lenders in February.

According to the reports, the lenders filed an objection to the deal last week, citing the increased fuel prices, which were not accounted for in the deal.

A Spirit spokesperson responded to 7News’ request for comment on Thursday, saying they “don’t comment on market rumors and speculation.”

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.