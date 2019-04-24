Reports: Body of missing Illinois 5-year-old found

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WSVN) — The body of a missing 5-year-old Illinois boy has been found, according to Fox 32 and other media reports.

The body of Andrew “A.J.” Freund was recovered Wednesday morning, multiple news outlets are reporting, citing law enforcement sources.

A.J. was reported missing almost a week ago.

Investigators said initial reports did not indicate that A.J. had been abducted or that he had wandered away from his home.

Police also said that the boy’s mother refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Law enforcement officials will be giving an update on the case at 2 p.m.

