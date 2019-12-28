Reports: At least 3 injured in stabbing at synagogue near NYC

MONSEY, N.Y. (WSVN) — At least three people have been injured in what witnesses described as a stabbing attack at a synagogue near New York City, according to reports.

Video clips posted to social media show a chaotic scene at the house of worship, located in the town of Monsey, about 35 miles north of New York City, Saturday night.

A reporter with The Journal News in Rockland County posted on Twitter that the incident unfolded just before 10 p.m. and that police were searching the area.

The reported attack takes place as the New York Police Department increases its presence across Brooklyn in the wake of eight incidents this week that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio described as anti-Semitic in a tweet.

