Reports: At least 1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Virginia Beach Municipal Center; gunman in custody

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WSVN) – Police have taken one person into custody after an active shooter situation at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center left at least one person dead and six others injured, according to local news outlets.

BREAKING: VB sources say at least one dead and at least six injured in shooting at Public Works building @WAVY_News — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) May 31, 2019

Local news station WAVY reported that the shooting took place inside Building 2 of the center, which houses the Department of Public Works.

The affiliate also reported one person has died and six others suffered injuries, according to sources at Virginia Beach City Hall.

Sources said a police officer is among the injured.

Virginia Police confirmed they have taken the gunman into custody in a tweet posted just before 5 p.m., Friday.

ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION-municipal center, building 2. Multiple injuries. At this time it is believed that only 1 shooter, and they have been taken into custody. More to follow — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 31, 2019

In the tweet, police said they believe only one shooter was involved.

Cameras captured police officers with guns drawn outside of the building, which is located between the sheriff’s office and the police department.

Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen said he has witnessed people coming out of the Public Utilities Department in need of medical treatment.

An employee who worked at the building told local station WAVY that he and others in the building heard a series of gunshots, then found a woman in a stairwell covered in blood. The employee said he and several others were able to leave the building safely.

“I’m just going through a lot of emotion, because there’s way too much killing going on,” said witness Sheila Cook. “I’m just glad they alerted us with enough time so we wouldn’t be outside when everything was occurring, so I’m happy about that, but I’m still shaken because it’s just entirely too much killing going on.”

As of 5:30 p.m., officials have not provided an official number of fatalities or injured victims.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.