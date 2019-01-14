Report: Woman unable to hear men’s voices due to rare medical condition

(WSVN) - A woman is reportedly unable to hear men’s voices due to a rare medical condition.

According to the Daily Mail, the Chinese woman was diagnosed with reverse-slope hearing loss (RSHL) after she woke up one day and was unable to hear her boyfriend’s voice.

According to the Thigpen Hearing Center, for every 12,000 cases of hearing loss, only one person is diagnosed with RSHL. The condition affects about 3,000 in the United States and Canada.

Those afflicted with the condition usually have trouble hearing low-frequency sounds.

“She was able to hear me when I spoke to her, but when a young male patient walked in, she couldn’t hear him at all,” Dr. Lin Xiaoqing told the Daily Mail.

The condition is usually genetic. Doctors said stress and the patient’s lack of sleep may have been a contributing factor.

The patient is expected to recover.

