Report: Travel to Cuba will be suspended for 30 days

(WSVN) - Travel to Cuba will be suspended for 30 days as the island sees an increase in coronavirus cases, CNN reports.

According to CNN correspondent Patrick Oppmann, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel made the announcement during a national address on Tuesday evening.

The travel suspension is set to go into effect on Tuesday.

There are reportedly 21 positive cases of COVID-19 on the island that have all been linked to travel from abroad or from residents having contact with people visiting Cuba.

Oppmann said Cuban residents can travel back to the island, but have to quarantine for 14 days when they return.

Commercial relations between Cuba and other countries will continue during the suspension.

