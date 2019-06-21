Report: Toys R Us to reopen stores in U.S. later this year

(WSVN) - After a year of being closed down, Toys R Us might be making a comeback.

According to Bloomberg, the toy chain is set to return later this year by opening about a half dozen stores in the United States and an e-commerce site, people familiar with the plan said.

The stores are expected to be about a third of the size of the original outlets and will have more experiences, like play areas.

To reduce costs, the stores may use a consignment inventory model, where toymakers ship the items but don’t get paid until the consumers buy them. Items that aren’t sold would be returned.

Richard Barry, a former Toys R Us executive, announced his intentions to relaunch the brand earlier this year under the newly founded company Tru Kids Brands earlier this year.

A spokeswoman for Tru Kids said the company wasn’t ready to publicly share details on its U.S. strategy, according to Bloomberg.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.