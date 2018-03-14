Report: Toys R Us to close all 800 stores in U.S.

Toy store retailer Toys R Us will close all of its 800 stores in the United States, according to a report by the Washington Post.

The chain filed for bankruptcy six months ago, and had previously announced it would close 182 stores.

The Post reports the company told its 33,000 employees that the closures would be spread out and not happen all at once.

The move was widely expected after reports the retailer struggled to pay down nearly $8 billion in debt.

Toys R Us is the last megastore dedicated to toys. Without it, toymakers will struggle to promote anything but their most popular items.

