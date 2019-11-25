Report: President Trump to sign bill making animal cruelty a federal crime

President Donald Trump is set to sign a bill would make animal abuse a federal crime.

According to the Washington Post, the president is scheduled to sign the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, Monday afternoon.

The act was passed by the House in October and was passed by the Senate earlier this month. The bill was introduced in January by Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla and Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.

Current federal law prohibits animal fighting and only criminalizes animal cruelty if the wrongdoers create and sell videos depicting the act.

Under the PACT Act, a person can be prosecuted for crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating and impaling animals and sexually exploiting them. Those convicted would face federal felony charges, fines and up to seven years in prison.

Right now, all 50 states have laws in their books against animal cruelty on the state level.

Once the bill is signed, authorities will be able to go after the wrongdoers because they will have federal jurisdiction and will not be bound by state laws. They can also prosecute criminals if the cruelty occurs on federal property.

