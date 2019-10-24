Report: Popeyes on hiring spree ahead of chicken sandwich return in November

(WSVN) - The Popeyes chicken sandwich craze is back!

The fast food chain created long drive-thru lines in August when they released their new chicken sandwich.

The hype is real! @PopeyesChicken traffic University Drive SB after Taft in Pembroke Pines. 🍗 🐔. @PPinesPD pic.twitter.com/7USs8jUsjz — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) August 22, 2019

The sandwich sold out in around two weeks, prompting customers to take to social media to ask for its return.

Popeyes is now gearing up for its comeback, going as far as hiring additional staff for its re-release, according to a Bloomberg report.

Two employees could even be dedicated to just the sandwich at each location.

Sun Holdings Inc. CEO Guillermo Perales told Bloomberg that they will bring back the sandwich sometime in November.

Sun Holings Inc. runs around 150 Popeyes locations.

