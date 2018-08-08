Report: Playskool crayons found to contain trace amounts of asbestos

(WSVN) - A common brand of crayons may be contaminated with asbestos, according to a report from a consumer advocacy group.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund claims trace amounts of asbestos were found inside Playskool crayons sold at Dollar Tree.

Asbestos can cause lung cancer and mesothelioma.

According to the Washington Post, a spokesperson for Hasbro, Playskool’s parent company, said they are investigating the claims.

Executives at Dollar Tree said their own tests found no asbestos in the crayons.

The U.S. PIRG also said Jot brand three-ring binders tested positive for phthalates. Studies have linked phthalates to asthma, childhood obesity and lower IQ scores.

The group also found benzene in Board Dudes dry-erase markers. Benzene is a human carcinogen linked to leukemia, anemia and cardiovascular disease.

To read the full report, click here.

