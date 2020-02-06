Report: Newborn diagnosed with coronavirus in China

(WSVN) - A newborn baby has reportedly contracted the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China.

According to XinhuaNet, a state-run news outlet in China, the baby was diagnosed with the virus just 30 hours after birth, making it the youngest person to be infected with the coronavirus.

“The mother had also tested positive for the virus before she gave birth,” the media outlet reported, citing hospital officials.

The baby is said to be in stable condition.

More than 560 deaths and 28,000 cases have been reported in China.

