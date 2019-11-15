Report: New York City to implement offering tickets, gift cards to convince freed defendants to return to court

NEW YORK (WSVN) — New York City is reportedly about to implement a program that would offer gifts for freed defendants in an effort to get them to make their court dates.

According to New York Post, the $12 million city program will offer defendants items to help prevent them from missing court dates, like toiletries, socks, coffee, cellphones, minutes and single-ride MetroCards.

However, other items reportedly being offered include gift cards to restaurants, movie tickets, and other items for teen defendants like tickets to a Mets game and to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

A mayoral spokes person told the New York Post that the baseball tickets were donated.

Officials say the items are not meant to reward bad behavior, but instead, they serve as a cost-effective measure to ensure officers and marshals don’t have to search for defendants.

According to WCBS, the office of Mayor Bill de Blasio said substantial research shows offering defendants incentives, instead of sanctions, encourages good behavior.

According to Fox News De Blasio said at an unrelated press conference Wednesday the incentive program “has been worked on by experts over time and proven to work, proven to be a good investment.”

The program goes into effect on Jan 1, along with the city’s the new bail reform program.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.