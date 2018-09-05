Report: Market shut down for sticking googly eyes on fish to make them look ‘fresher’

A seafood market in Kuwait has reportedly been shut down after workers were found to be attaching fake googly eyes to fish in an effort to make them appear ‘fresher.’

Photos of a fish with a detached plastic eye first surfaced last week on social media and quickly spread, the BBC reports.

The eye slipped off the fish when a customer brought it home from the market, according to the newspaper Al Bayan.

وزارة التجارة تغلق محلا لبيع الأسماك يضع عدسات مزيفة للأسماك لتبدو على انها طازجة! pic.twitter.com/RCj7roilWT — جريدة بيان الكويتية (@Bayan_kw) September 1, 2018

Rival fish markets took to Twitter after news spread, announcing they only sell fish “without cosmetic surgery.”

The country’s Ministry of Commerce shut down the store after the photos went viral, according to Al Bayan.

Another fish shop in Kuwait was reportedly accused of putting nails in fish to increase their weight back in July.

Never judge the freshness of fish by the googliness of their eyes. https://t.co/hW50lwpwCz — Matthew Dalby, PhD (@MatthewJDalby) September 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.