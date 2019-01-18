Report: Man accused of impregnating 11-year-old girl claims child got pregnant from his clothing

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (WSVN) — A man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl claims it was his clothing that got the girl pregnant.

According to WRGB, 33-year-old Robert Cronin has been charged with predatory sexual assault on a child less than 13 years old after an 11-year-old victim became pregnant and gave birth to his child.

However, according to WTEN, Cronin denies the accusation and instead said the child became pregnant after she came into contact with an article of clothing he had used while masturbating.

Cronin said the police officers who arrested him are just naive when it comes to science.

However, police did not buy his story and Cronin, who has five children with his fiancé, is now being held in jail without bail.

Police tell WRGB the victim and the baby are now in the care of Child Protective Services.

