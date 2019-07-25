Report: Jeffrey Epstein found injured in NYC cell after possible suicide attempt

(WSVN) - Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly found injured inside of his New York City jail cell.

Epstein was partly conscious in a fetal position and with marks on his neck, according to NBC News.

They’re reporting that Epstein may have tried to hang himself or even staged an attack in an attempt to be moved elsewhere.

As a result, he was placed on suicide watch.

Epstein is being held behind bars on charges of sex trafficking.

Prosecutors claim he sexually abused underage girls from 2002 to 2005 at his Manhattan and South Florida mansions.

Epstein has since pleaded not guilty.

