Report: French fries could experience a shortage

(WSVN) - The United States could face a shortage of french fries due to poor potato harvest, a report claims.

According to Bloomberg, cold and wet weather impacted the growth of potatoes in the US and Canada.

Farmers now have to turn to foreign producers to help make up for the loss.

The US Department of Agriculture is expecting potato production to drop more than 6% this year, the lowest drop since 2010.

For consumers, this could drive prices up for potatoes at the grocery store.

