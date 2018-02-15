Report: FBI was aware of YouTuber with name of high school shooter saying he would be ‘professional school shooter’

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI had been warned that a YouTube user with the name Nikolas Cruz had posted a comment on a video saying, “Im going to be a professional school shooter,” according to a report from BuzzFeed News.

The report comes after Nikolas Cruz was charged with murders of 17 people after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The comment was made last fall on a YouTube video from Mississippi, and the user “nikolas cruz” made a comment that said, “Im going to be a professional school shooter.” Another user alerted the FBI upon viewing the comment.

The FBI then contacted the user who posted the YouTube video and conducted an interview with him.

After the initial FBI contact, the user who contacted the FBI said that no other action was taken by officials.

BuzzFeed News has added that the username’s link to the shooter has yet to be confirmed.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.