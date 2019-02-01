Report: Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America

(WSVN) - Chick-fil-A is known for their quality customer service, but according to a new report, the fast food chain actually has the best customer service in the country.

According to Newsweek’s America’s Best Customer Service report, Chick-fil-A actually scored the Number 1 spot when it comes to fast food customer service.

Coming in at second place is Sonic Drive-In, followed by Arby’s in third.

Newsweek surveyed over 20,000 customers, and looked at five criteria, including the quality of communication, technical competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility of customer service.

Chick-fil-A has even made headlines for their dedication to their customers, including a store who opened on Sunday so a teen with special needs could celebrate his birthday, and an employee who helped a disabled customer finish his meal.

