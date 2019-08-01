Report: Chick-fil-A named America’s favorite fast food restaurant

(WSVN) - If you like Chick-fil-A, then you aren’t alone.

According to Fox Business, Market Force’s Fast Food Market Research Report found that Chick-fil-A was ranked as America’s favorite fast food restaurant.

Market Force evaluates input from 7,600 consumers to assess the winner.

This is not the first time Chick-fil-A has taken the title. The American Customer Satisfaction Index also named Chick-fil-A as America’s favorite fast food restaurant.

Although Chick-fil-A reigns supreme overall, In-N-Out took the top spot when it comes to the burger loyalty category.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.