(WSVN) - There are new details about three Americans who died earlier this month at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in the Bahamas.

Autopsy and toxicology reports indicated that the visitors died of carbon monoxide poisoning in their villas.

Earlier speculations suggested they might have been overcome by Freon from the air conditioners in their rooms.

A fourth person affected by the gas leakage was transported to a South Florida hospital for medical care and has been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.