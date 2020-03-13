Report: Brazilian president Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

(WSVN) - The first world leader has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro tested for coronavirus on Friday morning, according to multiple published reports.

Bolsonaro has since been quarantined.

One of his aides previously tested positive for COVID-19, days after coming in close contact with President Donald Trump.

Both the aide and Trump were at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week.

The aide also accompanied Bolsonaro to Miami-Dade College’s Medical Campus in Miami and U.S. Southern Command in Doral.

MDC has also canceled all events college-wide until further notice based on recommendations from the Florida Governor. Classes at other campuses continue as regularly scheduled. (2/2) — Miami Dade College (@MDCollege) March 12, 2020

The campus has since been ordered to close.

Local leaders also met with the two, resulting in self-quarantines for Senator Rick Scott, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez and City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

On Friday morning, Giménez said he tested negative for the virus but will continue to self-quarantine.

