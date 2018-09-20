Report: Arrest made in stabbing death of DC jogger

(WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in connection to the fatal stabbing of a jogger in D.C.

According to the Washington Post, the arrest was confirmed by two officials with knowledge of the investigation.

Wendy Martinez, 35, grew up in Palm Beach County and had recently gotten engaged.

Witnesses said she stumbled into a Chinese takeout restaurant after being stabbed while she was out for a run near her home in the Logan Circle neighborhood.

Police believe the suspect was a stranger to Martinez.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

