Report: 5,000 U.S. troops deploying to Mexico border as migrant caravan nears

Honduran migrants walk toward the U.S. as they arrive at Chiquimula, Guatemala, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to cut aid to Honduras if it doesn't stop the impromptu caravan of migrants, but it remains unclear if governments in the region can summon the political will to physically halt the determined border-crossers. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

PRAGUE (AP/WSVN) — The U.S. military has already begun delivering jersey barriers to the southern border in conjunction with plans to deploy active duty troops there, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said as a caravan of Central Americans slowly heads across Mexico toward the United States.

Approximately 5,000 troops will be deploying to the border as early as Tuesday, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News. The number is far higher than initial estimates, which only mentioned numbers in the hundreds. The soldiers are considered support troops, not combat, and include engineers and medical personnel.

President Trump has continued warning the migrants to turn back, saying in a tweet Monday morning that the “military is waiting for you!”

Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border. Please go back, you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process. This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

The additional troops will provide logistical and other support to the Border Patrol, and will bolster the efforts of the approximately 2,000 National Guard forces already there. The new forces are expected to provide logistical assistance such as air support and equipment, including vehicles and tents.

National Guard troops routinely perform those same functions, so it is not clear why active duty forces are being used.

President Donald Trump for the past week has been calling attention to the caravan heading by foot into southern Mexico, but it is still hundreds of miles from U.S. soil.

The National Guard is often used by states to help with border security. But active duty troops are rarely deployed within the United States except for domestic emergencies like hurricanes or floods.

