Report: 19 US tourists suffered symptoms after visiting Cuba

(WSVN) - New details have been released about the number of people who say they’ve been mysteriously injured while visiting Cuba.

The Miami Herald reports a total of 19 US tourists have suffered dizziness, headaches and other symptoms since late last year.

That number is in addition to the 24 US diplomats who complained of similar problems.

The State Department said it’s still unclear if a sonic attack is to blame.

Cuba has denied any wrongdoing.

