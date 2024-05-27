(WSVN) - Turning pain into purpose in Minneapolis as community members gather to grieve the four anniversary of George Floyd’s death, the man whose final moments led to an outcry against racial injustice and a call for police reform all across the country.

Floyd died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck.

Floyd’s death sparked weeks of unrest with protesters clashing with police, buildings torched, and stores looted.

“This happened four years ago- it was just heavy,” said Munira Maalim Isaq, a resident at Maple Grove.

“I would walk around this road and just feel angry, she continued.

The street corner that is linked to Floyd’s death now serves as a public memorial called George Floyd Square, it has become a space for community members gather, remember, and reflect on the day that sparked a movement for justice.

“This year feels lighter- it feels like healing has begun for me,”said Isaq.

Jeanlle Austin leads Rise and Remember, a group working to ensure Floyd’s name lives on. She says this year is focused on resetting with meditation and art.

For Floyd’s family, they’re just grateful.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.