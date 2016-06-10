NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. military says the remains of a Marine from New York City who was killed in World War II have been identified and are being returned for burial on Long Island.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Friday that 19-year-old Pfc. John F. Prince was among the 35 Marines whose remains were found last year on Tarawa in the Gilbert Islands, scene of a three-day battle in November 1943.

DPAA says its scientists used dental records and other evidence to identify Prince’s remains, which were found along with the others by Florida-based History Flight buried beneath a parking lot.

Prince served in the 2nd Marine Division. He was among more than 1,000 American servicemen killed while assaulting the Japanese-held island.

He’ll be buried June 17 in Calverton, New York.

