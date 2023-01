(WSVN) - Officials say nearly 400 items were recently discovered hidden underground in Poland.

The items found included religious artifacts, silver-plated tableware and other items that were wrapped in newspaper.

Found near a Nazi German ghetto built in 1940, the ancient objects were stashed and hidden by their Jewish owners during World War II.

