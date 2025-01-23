MIAMI (WSVN) - Local religious and education leaders are weighing in on President Donald Trump’s decision to eliminate “sensitive location” laws protecting undocumented immigrations from federal raids.

Locations once considered safe havens to undocumented immigrants — like churches, schools and hospitals — are now free game for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol.

“I have no higher responsibility than to defend our country from threats and invasions,” said Trump.

On the second day of his second presidential term, Trump eliminated the laws that limited the sorts of locations ICE and Border Patrol were permitted to conduct raids, enabling authorities to arrest undocumented individuals at these sensitive locations.

Tessa Petit, Florida Immigrant Coalition’s executive director, took part in a local news conference addressing these concerns

“Some areas where families get to gather, get to worship, where people are accessing health care and where children are, that at least those spaces should be off limits,” she said.

Petit pledged to stand by the more than one million undocumented individuals living in the Sunshine State.

“As new policies are rolling in, we commit to finding ways to continue protecting immigrant communities here in Florida,” she said.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement in response to the announcement, stating in part that they plan to “enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens — including murderers and rapists — who have illegally come into our country.”

But Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski reinforced the idea that while every country has a right to control their borders, the Catholic Church has a responsibility to assist those immigrants seeking asylum.

“We don’t think that any country should allow itself to be invaded by anybody,” he said, “but at the same time, we have to recognize that the immigrants that are coming to this country, no matter what their status, are still not numbers, they’re not statistics, but they’re a human being. We have to embrace them as brothers and sisters.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s directive has not taken many by surprise.

“We will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came,” said the president.

Trump’s repercussions are far-reaching, potentially impacting school-age children drastically.

In Miami-Dade County, a Title I Migrant Education Program allows children of migrant workers to utilize special resources in schools, like tutoring. Students are not required to disclose their legal status to the district upon school enrollment, either.

​”We’re an educational institution, first and foremost. We’re not a law enforcement, immigration enforcement institution,” said Dr. Steve Gallon with the Miami-Dade School Board.

Gallon said the school board, while obligated to comply, is unsure of what their role will be when it comes to enforcement.

“Whatever we do in terms of implementing and complying with the law, that it is done in a passionate, caring, compassionate and humane way as it relates to our students,” he said.

Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn echoed a similar sentiment.

“We’re a learning institution. We’re going to teach every student that comes to our door. Of course, we’re going to work with our local legislators to make sure we are a safe space for students,” he said.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools said they also plan to comply with all state local, and federal regulations, writing they “remain committed to maintaining a safe, welcoming, and supportive learning environment” for all of their students and staff.

