Relief yacht sets sail for the Bahamas

(WSVN) - ATLANTIC OCEAN (WSVN) — S.S. Global, a yacht owned by a celebrity chef, has set sail for the Bahamas out of Fort Lauderdale Thursday.

Chef Jose Andres filled the yacht with food and supplies from South Florida and other parts of the U.S. to give to the survivors of Hurricane Dorian.

Decked with a helipad and a kitchen below deck, Global will be the first mega-yacht to make it over to the Abacos islands.

The yacht is loaded with over 100 palettes of food, which is enough to feed tens of thousands of people.

Andres and a team of a dozen volunteers from Fort Lauderdale will be cooking sandwiches and other food before the yacht reaches Freeport later in the afternoon or early evening.

A helicopter will then land on the yacht for the food to be loaded into and flown over to the islands.

