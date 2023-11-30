CABRILLO BEACH, Calif. (WSVN) — Two rehabilitated sea lions, Joy and Holly, were released back into the ocean at Cabrillo Beach on Tuesday morning.

The Marine Mammal Care Center, dedicated to the welfare of marine life, successfully rehabilitated these marine mammals, marking a triumphant return to their natural habitat.

Joy, rescued in May 2023, and Holly, saved last summer at just a year old, underwent extensive care at the center.

The release event, perfectly timed with Giving Tuesday, not only marked a significant milestone for the sea lions but also served as an opportunity to encourage donations to support the vital work of the Marine Mammal Care Center.

