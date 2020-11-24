Regeneron receives emergency approval to be distributed this weekend

(WSVN) - Regeneron’s newly authorized COVID-19 anti-body treatment is set to be distributed this weekend.

The drug received emergency approval to be distributed in just a few days.

Officials said 30,000 courses will be shipped out on Tuesday.

Another 80,000 are expected to be shipped at the end of November.

It will be given out based on which states have the highest number of COVID-19 cases, officials say.

It is one of the treatments that President Donald Trump used during his battle with the coronavirus.

