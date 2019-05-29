Regal Cinemas to offer $1 family movies over the summer

(WSVN) - Regal Cinemas has announced the return of their Summer Movie Express tradition for 2019.

As a part of the event, Regal Cinemas will be screening family films on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. for only $1.

Summer Movie Express is ramping up! Grab the kids for a summer at the movies! Check out the full line up here: https://t.co/Iwk9chsYG9 pic.twitter.com/2QRfUmiAei — Regal (@RegalMovies) May 29, 2019

Theaters in both Broward and Miami-Dade will be participating in the event, which runs until Wednesday, Sep. 4.

Films being screened over the summer include “The LEGO Batman Movie,” “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies,” “Paddington” and more.

According to the Regal Entertainment Group, a portion of each ticket will go to assist the Will Rogers Institute, which promotes healthy living and works to fund research of cardiopulmonary diseases.

For more information and a list of participating theaters, click here.

