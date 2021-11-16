(WSVN) - If you were hoping to get your hands on Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie for the holidays, well you are out of luck.

The 9-inch super-sized peanut butter cup sold out within hours after it was announced, Monday.

“Looks like Reese’s fans were really thankful for the new Reese’s pie this year as it is now sold out,” the company wrote on Facebook.

The peanut butter cup was the same size as an actual pie, with a 9-inch diameter, and weighed in at 3.4 pounds.

The company was only offering 3,000 for purchase, at $44.99 each plus tax.

While the Thanksgiving Pie is sold out for now, Reese’s offered some other items for the holidays on their website.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.